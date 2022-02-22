Swop (SWOP) One Day Volume Tops $18,786.00

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Swop has a total market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $18,786.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swop has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can now be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00011052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.90 or 0.06876516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,954.70 or 1.00079148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,005,331 coins and its circulating supply is 2,132,722 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

