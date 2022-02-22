Sylebra Capital Ltd Acquires 1,205,979 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. 8X8 comprises 7.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 11.94% of 8X8 worth $318,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,437 shares of company stock worth $1,533,840 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

