Sylebra Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares during the quarter. Chindata Group accounts for about 1.4% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 1.97% of Chindata Group worth $60,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CD. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 158,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 787.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 608,336 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $445,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ CD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

