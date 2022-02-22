Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,545,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,561,000. ReNew Energy Global makes up about 1.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 12.86% of ReNew Energy Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of RNW stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98. ReNew Energy Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNW shares. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

