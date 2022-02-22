Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 250,575 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,525,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 1.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $9,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.6% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $128.33. The stock had a trading volume of 46,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.71 and a 12 month high of $440.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.80.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

