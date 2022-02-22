Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $236.21 Million Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,646 shares during the quarter. PureCycle Technologies accounts for about 5.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 15.16% of PureCycle Technologies worth $236,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PCT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.