Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $91.41 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,963 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 2.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of Pinduoduo worth $91,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 140,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,064. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $204.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of -700.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

