Sylebra Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International comprises about 0.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.98% of Sunnova Energy International worth $36,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 330,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

