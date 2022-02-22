Sylebra Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,875 shares during the period. Zhihu comprises about 0.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.55% of Zhihu worth $28,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,986 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,722,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 621,260 shares during the period. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zhihu alerts:

ZH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

ZH traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63. Zhihu Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.