Sylebra Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,974,000. RingCentral accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of RingCentral at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.21. 8,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,276. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.79 and a fifty-two week high of $428.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.23.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

