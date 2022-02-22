Sylebra Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,419,240 FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,419,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,578,000. FREYR Battery makes up approximately 2.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 10.67% of FREYR Battery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $1,188,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $34,545,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $4,375,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $5,780,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:FREY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,047. FREYR Battery SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.