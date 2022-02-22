Sylebra Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.37% of Enphase Energy worth $75,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $7,600,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 65,197 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,045 shares of company stock worth $22,550,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $138.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,709. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average is $180.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

