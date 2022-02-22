Sylebra Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares during the quarter. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. makes up 2.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 4.17% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $94,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 420,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 31.4% in the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,082. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $35.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.22.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

