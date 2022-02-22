Sylebra Capital Ltd Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,417,000. Futu accounts for about 0.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.27% of Futu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,549,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after buying an additional 942,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Futu by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Futu by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.34.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

