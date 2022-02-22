Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.70. 11,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 464,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. As a group, analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $22,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $13,230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $12,732,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.