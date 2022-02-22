SYNC Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $871.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $871.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00243430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021741 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,604,382 coins and its circulating supply is 123,696,998 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

