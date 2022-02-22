Synectics plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc (LON:SNX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SNX opened at GBX 105 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £18.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
