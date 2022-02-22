Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lessened by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 5.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 215.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1,206.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after buying an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.00. 18,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

