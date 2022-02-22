T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.53 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.71.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

