T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average of $196.06. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $141.53 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 628,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.