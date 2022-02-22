Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TCMD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 733,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,225. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $271.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCMD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

