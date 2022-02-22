TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.88 ($30.54).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TEG stock opened at €22.30 ($25.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.59. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €21.93 ($24.92) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($33.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

