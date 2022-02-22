Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $876.67 Million

Brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $876.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $833.46 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $784.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $198.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

