Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 986,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,328. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.33. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 903.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

