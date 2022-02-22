Target (TGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Target (NYSE:TGT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Target to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TGT opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.19. Target has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,104 shares of company stock worth $14,596,550. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Target by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,592,000 after buying an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

