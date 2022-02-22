TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys C$13,473.28 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Troy Tally purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,473.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,899.78.

TRP traded down C$0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$66.25. 4,476,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,796. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.19. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$53.20 and a 12-month high of C$68.20.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.14.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.