TD Securities Raises Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$31.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNIEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Uni-Select stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

