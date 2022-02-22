TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

