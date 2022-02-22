Team Heretics Fan Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,003.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $254,290.92 and $9,003.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.62 or 0.06878204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.01 or 1.00048670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00049625 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

