Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. Team shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 5,737,579 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Team alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 36.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Team during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.