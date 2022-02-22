Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 52-Week Low at $580.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.89) and last traded at GBX 580.07 ($7.89), with a volume of 80127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($8.23).

Several research firms have commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.56) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.68) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.68) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 846.14 ($11.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 736.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 740.81. The firm has a market cap of £838.91 million and a PE ratio of 34.32.

In other news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($67,991.68). Also, insider Mark Crawford acquired 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £6,976.41 ($9,487.84). Insiders have bought 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134 in the last ninety days.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

