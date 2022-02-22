Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.37

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.37 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 83.60 ($1.14). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 84.85 ($1.15), with a volume of 633,949 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a market cap of £156.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.37.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

