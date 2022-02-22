Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.04

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 3582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
