Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.04

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 3582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

