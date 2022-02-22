Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TDOC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.30. 7,740,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $261.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,907,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 490,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after buying an additional 40,670 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

