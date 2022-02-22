Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of TDOC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.30. 7,740,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $261.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,907,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 490,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after buying an additional 40,670 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
