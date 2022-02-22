Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.60)-($1.40) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.62). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,740,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.96.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

