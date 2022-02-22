Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. 7,717,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,128. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $261.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.96.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

