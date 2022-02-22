Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.600-$-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. 7,717,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,128. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $261.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.96.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

