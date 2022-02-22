Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.60)-($0.50) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $565-571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.09 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.96.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. 7,740,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teladoc Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

