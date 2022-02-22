Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.88

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 7490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

VIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.