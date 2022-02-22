Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.88

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 7490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
VIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
