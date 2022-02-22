Telos Price Hits $0.99 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Telos has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $266.45 million and $7.96 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

