TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.16

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TSE:TIXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.16 and last traded at C$30.29, with a volume of 69130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.02. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

