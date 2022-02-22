Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67-5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion.Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.850 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

TPX traded down $5.97 on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 206,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,062. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

