Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $7.68 on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. 403,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

