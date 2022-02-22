Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $488,600.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00.

TENB traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. 1,168,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -131.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $2,114,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 947,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,165,000 after buying an additional 132,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.