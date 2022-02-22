Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 6,223 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

