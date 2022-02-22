Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 138,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,751,906 shares.The stock last traded at $24.94 and had previously closed at $25.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

