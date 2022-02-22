Terra Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $56.03 or 0.00147437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion and $2.26 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 800,253,043 coins and its circulating supply is 386,681,821 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.