Tether (USDT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61.30 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion and approximately $61.30 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.95 or 0.06874496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.60 or 0.99812765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006411 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,064,697,053 coins and its circulating supply is 79,354,706,740 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

