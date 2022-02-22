Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce $897.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $879.81 million and the highest is $916.63 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,749,000 after acquiring an additional 66,723 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

