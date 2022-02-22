Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 27% This Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00007931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $229.20 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00139344 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 907,014,271 coins and its circulating supply is 878,904,296 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

